thinkinglazy

On Writing: Lagging Behind

January 23, 2016

I’ve set my New Year’s Resolution to writing 200,000 words. So far I wrote nothing, been too busy with the new job and can’t find the energy yet to write. However, I’ve been using the time to think through my current project, the end of the series.

On the other hand, my tarry might be explained by a nostalgic feeling about putting an end to the story that has been four years in the making. I wonder…

On Writing: finishing a series

November 21, 2015

I finally decided how to best end the series BoK, by showing how the world moves on regardless of the intentions, plans and actions of great people in powerful placed. I believe that with such a book I would both bring an end to BoK and allow for other prequels.

[free] fantasy Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity now free on Amazon Kindle

August 30, 2015

Explore the world of BoK with Ganis and her unlikely crew in the first installment of the series.

US: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DCJR284

Uk: http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00DCJR284?*Version*=1&*entries*=0

On Writing: books and their progress

August 22, 2015

I’ve come across some author websites where the published books and those in progress are listed. Thought of doing the same just to keep track of things.

  • Book of Kayal (Fantasy series)
    • Book I –  Wolf Emperor: draft 1 completed (Project scrapped and might be turned into a series of short stories)
    • Book II – Strength of Unity (Previously titled Hands of Fate): published-ed2 on Amazon and available on KU
    • Book III – Deliverance Edge: Draft 1 completed
    • Book IV – Grieving Flame: Draft 1 completed
    • Book IV – [Untitled Thalg Story] Draft 1 in progress, roughly 33% completed.
  • Palladium Falls (Sci-fi novel)
    • Introduction and concept completed. Awaiting 1,000,000 word writing practice mark to continue
  • Conscripted (Non-fiction)
    • Chapter 1 completed, book completion estimate unavailable.

I really should have this list prepared in a better way. Perhaps I’ll start another website dedicated to the books only.

PS: Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity will be available for free from August 30-31 on Amazon and Amazon UK.

On Writing: language and syntax feedback observation

August 18, 2015

I started reaching out to people to read and review BoK:SoU, some of them just samples and other the entire book, and I got a few responses so far. Because of not having gotten the book edited – a grave mistake which I intended to do to test something I will share later – there were a decent amount of spelling and grammatical mistakes, mostly oversights.

Now here’s the fun part, I’ve been studying quite a bit during the past few years and writing a shit-load of reports. When you edit a dozen pages or so, its easy to peal through each word and make sure it conveys exactly the meaning you want, thus in that case you can reduce such mistakes to none, or a mere few, during an entire paper with little effort.

With creative and long writing, however, it’s not as simple a task as it takes time and is extremely boring, especially when you get to the fifth edit. Naturally, some mistakes here and there sneak in, and naturally you’re overwhelmed with grammar, characters, story development and other aspects of the book.

So that’s why it’s important to get an editor if you’re serious about it. Even better if you get two.

Going back to the grammar mistakes that were picked up by the readers. Just going through the latest edit, in the first chapter, I picked up some debatable mistakes, which you can blame on style or so, and a few complex grammar mistakes, namely the ‘Past Perfect’, which very few people use accurately, especially Americans for some reason.

None of the reviewers picked up a single ‘complex’ tense rule error, let alone a ‘simple’ tense rule error, while they seemed to be enraged by the other simple typos (Eg: leapes instead of leaped). Now I find that ironic; grammar Nazis don’t seem to mind the mistakes in the rules they don’t know!

PS: I am grateful for those who point out the mistakes and only wish that everyone would be as constructively critical. If I conveyed any negative tone during that post please know that I had no such intention.

On Writing: post writing steps – reviews

August 13, 2015

The re-release of BoK Volume one ‘Strength of Unity’ brings me many challenges. This time I intend to try getting proper lift-off velocity for the book from the promo. Last time in five days I managed to get 750 copies downloaded (all free) and didn’t get a single review from it, which is supposed to be one of the main purposes.

This time, however, I’m looking at having the book reviews actively. In other words, I’ve been going on blogs and forums to ask people for review swaps or offer them a free copy for a review. I’ve also been trying to get to Amazon reviewers, send perhaps a hundred request so far, and I have to say the response rate is pretty low. At this moment I got eight review copies sent, of which one was a swap, for three days worth of work. Although, to be honest, I haven’t been extremely active on these forums before the beginning of this month, so I’ve been kinda under the radar.

I’ll keep you posed with the details of the prmo and the results sometime in the beginning of next month. The promo will run from August 30 to 31 on Amazon and the book should have some reviews by then.

Vote for Book of Kayal!

August 7, 2015

Hey guys. I recently am trying this new publishing service called SOOP (Something or Other Publishing). They work with a voting system to let the readers decide what they want to get. I’ve put my fantasy book there ‘Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity’ and would appreciate the votes should you be interested.

The book is part of a series (all stand alone books taking place in the same world and in the general setting of one larger series of events) and the first to be published. It follows Ganis, an undead soldier who was sent to join a group sent by the Emperor to capture the figurehead of a rebellion.

Among the dilemmas Ganis faces are philosophical and moral ones, such as gender discrimination, and religious dilemmas. It is mostly inspired by contemporary events in the Middle East yet it’s set in a fantasy setting.

You can vote here if you’re interested (it requires email subscription): http://soopllc.com/blog/book-ideas/book-kayal-strength-unity-stryker-nileson/?doing_wp_cron=1438909519.7536039352416992187500

Here is an amazon link of the available ebook: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DCJR284

If you’re interested send me a pm and I’ll send you a pdf or kindle-compatible version of the book. I’m also looking for reviewers and would not mind the input for the next edition or possibly even book idea.

On Writing: the banes of time

July 29, 2015

I’ve taken the past two months off after finishing my studies and immersed myself in a bout of networking, reading and writing. During that time I managed to kick-in a total of 110k words, surpassing my word count for the year by 37k now (of which 27k was written before this sprint). In two weeks alone I managed to edit a total of 90k words which funneled in to a drastic manuscript change including the plot and characters. I just wanted to contrast between a month of work/study with writing (in which I wrote usually no more than 10k and more often around the range of 6k) and a month of leaisure time (In which I managed an additional 80k of writing and an edit of an entire manuscript).

I’m still not to a level where I want to be, but its been around three years and I’m still writing. Baby steps ought to do it, I hope.

Looking for book reviewers

July 27, 2015

Hey, I’m looking for someone to review my fantasy book Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity. Send me an email on Snileson@gmail.com if you’re interested and I’ll send you a free copy.

Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity on Book Goodies

July 24, 2015

Hey all. I just wanted to say that I Book Goodies will be posting an author interview with me about BoK: SoU.

