On Writing: the banes of time

July 29, 2015

I’ve taken the past two months off after finishing my studies and immersed myself in a bout of networking, reading and writing. During that time I managed to kick-in a total of 110k words, surpassing my word count for the year by 37k now (of which 27k was written before this sprint). In two weeks alone I managed to edit a total of 90k words which funneled in to a drastic manuscript change including the plot and characters. I just wanted to contrast between a month of work/study with writing (in which I wrote usually no more than 10k and more often around the range of 6k) and a month of leaisure time (In which I managed an additional 80k of writing and an edit of an entire manuscript).

I’m still not to a level where I want to be, but its been around three years and I’m still writing. Baby steps ought to do it, I hope.

One response to “On Writing: the banes of time

  pfeatherstonehaugh July 30, 2015 at 7:18 pm

    It’s always good to realise where you came from and where you want to go. As long as you know how to work at it, inevitably you’ll realise you are getting better and better until one day you ARE where you want to be. It’s the beauty of perseverance and hard work. Don’t give up!

