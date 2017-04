On Writing: books and their progress

I’ve come across some author websites where the published books and those in progress are listed. Thought of doing the same just to keep track of things.

Book of Kayal (Fantasy series) Book I – Wolf Emperor: draft 1 completed (Project scrapped and might be turned into a series of short stories) Book II – Strength of Unity (Previously titled Hands of Fate): published-ed2 on Amazon and available on KU Book III – Deliverance Edge: Draft 1 completed Book IV – Grieving Flame: Draft 1 completed Book IV – [Untitled Thalg Story] Draft 1 in progress, roughly 33% completed.

Palladium Falls (Sci-fi novel) Introduction and concept completed. Awaiting 1,000,000 word writing practice mark to continue

Conscripted (Non-fiction) Chapter 1 completed, book completion estimate unavailable.



I really should have this list prepared in a better way. Perhaps I’ll start another website dedicated to the books only.

PS: Book of Kayal: Strength of Unity will be available for free from August 30-31 on Amazon and Amazon UK.

Advertisements