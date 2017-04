On Writing: Lagging Behind

I’ve set my New Year’s Resolution to writing 200,000 words. So far I wrote nothing, been too busy with the new job and can’t find the energy yet to write. However, I’ve been using the time to think through my current project, the end of the series.

On the other hand, my tarry might be explained by a nostalgic feeling about putting an end to the story that has been four years in the making. I wonder…

Advertisements